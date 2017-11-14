In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Steven Haddrell, 43, of Topaz Grove, Waterlooville, admitted three charges of assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Glenn McMillan, 32, of Peel Road, Gosport, admitted two charges of sending indecent or grossly offensive messages.

Magistrates imposed a 24-week sentence suspended for a year.

The messages were persistent, unwanted and sexually explicit — all sent over a month.

Magistrates imposed 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim for two years.

McMillan must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Michael Boswell, 33, of Cyprus Road, Fratton, admitted burglary in New Road, Fratton, between March 18 and 21.

He also admitted failing to surrender to court on October 6.

Magistrates imposed a 24-week sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must complete 15 days of rehabilitation.

n Nathan Byng, 34, of Clacton Road, Cosham, admitted burglary in New Road, Fratton, between March 18 and 21.

Magistrates imposed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He received an extra month for breaching a conditional discharge for theft.

He received another month for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress on August 6 on the M275.

In total he was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

n Ricahrd Featherstone, 27, of Romford Road, Warsash, admitted theft of loose change from a car in Fareham on September 18.

He also admitted interfering with a car on the same day.

Magistrates fined him £50 for each offence.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Featherstone was detained in court but this was deemed served due to time spent in custody.

n Cherie Jarvis, 48, of the multi-storey car park, in Osborne Road, Fareham, admitted theft of meat worth £25.37 form Iceland on June 29.

She was handed a community order with 12 days of rehabilitation activities.

Jarvis must pay £25.37 compensation to the victim – which was the punishment.