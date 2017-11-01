In the courts: Round-up of latest cases at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

Have your say

n Darren Ellis O’Dowd, 33, of Kings Close, Rowlands Castle, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress on July 20.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £20 prosecution costs to pay.

Ellis admitted failing to surrender to custody at magistrates’ court on August 22 but received no separate penalty.

n Jennifer Fisher, 36, of no fixed address, admitted theft of £54.29 worth of food from Tesco at Gunwharf Quays on September 8.

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

Fisher must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

She also admitted assaulting a PC on the same day in Kent Street and was given a year-long conditional discharge.

n Eduard-Cosmin Bustean, 27, of Padnall Road, Romford, admitted theft of razor blades worth £648.95 from Asda on August 17 in Havant.

He was jailed for six weeks and he must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

A foil-lined bag must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Alan Creamer, 39, of Crombie Close, Waterlooville, was found guilty of theft of £45 in Creek Road, Hayling Island, on March 22.

Magistrates imposed a community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Creamer must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £45 compensation.

n Kimberley Baxter, 29, of Penhale Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of a mobile phone worth £629 in Boston Road, Portsmouth, on November 27 last year.

She must pay £200 compensation.

Baxter admitted breaching a community order for shoplifting and was handed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

n Adam Cullen, 33, of no fixed address, admitted receiving stolen goods on July 11, having a bladed article on July 31, fraud on July 11 and breaching a conditional discharge.

Magistrates imposed a 20-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

The Stanley knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities with probation.

He was fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at court on September 12.

He was also fined £50 after admitting outraging public decency by performing a lewd act on a woman on August 27 in Gosport.

He admitted breaching a community order for assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment.