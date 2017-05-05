Increase in knife crime in city as two held

TWO people have appeared in court over alleged knife crime, police said.

The arrests of a 50-year-old Portsmouth man and 15-year-old Swindon boy in separate incidents come as police launched a crackdown on knife crime.

It followed an admission by top police officers in Portsmouth that drug-related knife crime had increased.

Chief inspector Jim Pegler said: ‘We have recently seen an increase in knife crime in Portsmouth.

‘We think that this is due to our increased activity in relation to drug dealing – that we are searching more of the right people who may be carrying weapons.

‘We take all types of knife crime seriously and are pleased to be taking part in Operation Sceptre, to get knives off the streets and to educate people about the dangers associated with knives.

An amnesty bin is in place at Portsmouth Central police station until May 7.

People are being encouraged to dispose of knives without fear of repercussion.