Inmate serving murder life sentence caught running Winchester jail smuggling ring

A SMUGGLING gang run by two cell mates brought phones and steroids into Winchester prison, a court heard.

Serving prisoners – including Ben Carr who is serving 30 years for hiring a thug to kill a mother-of-five – have been sentenced.

Winchester Prison

Prosecutor Jodie Mittell told how Carr and cell mate Suritai Phanthiva led the gang, which included Carr’s sister, mum-of-one Danielle.

Messages swapped between the gang revealed how prisoners would get family members to pay up to £200 per phone.

In one case a grandmother of an inmate at Winchester, not in the dock, paid £10,000 for contraband ‘under pressure from her grandson’.

Financial investigators discovered £47,000 in cash and bank transfers were linked to the smuggling ring.

Danielle Carr, 30, of Hawkhill, Dibden.

In one case Sophie Lennards got involved because she did not believe Ben Carr had been properly convicted over mother-of-five Pennie Davis’s death, Southampton Crown Court heard.

Messages between the Carrs revealed Danielle said it took her an ‘hour to take 300 pills’ out so they could be packaged – and she picked up the contraband from man who looked like the ‘Hulk’.

Her brother, who was jailed for conspiracy to murder in 2015, asked in June that she get ‘more mobile phones, preferably one with a camera’.

The court heard Rebecca Vaughan ‘thought she was supplying phones to people inside so that they could ring their loved ones at home’.

Sophie Lennards, 30, of Faircross Close, Holbury.

But in reality the court heard phones were being supplied so prisoners could run other illicit operations.

Police discovered the network when a phone was seized and Rhonda Pack, of Gosport, was later stopped visiting Christopher Byles.

‘Ultimately the network is completely disrupted in January 2016 when Miss Pack was stopped in the visitors hall in Winchester where she was due to visit Mr Byles and found to have 97 oxy tablets in her bra,’ Ms Mittell said.

Danielle Carr had earlier phoned prison authorities telling them of Pack as she feared she was selling the drugs outside the gang.

Suritai Phanthiva, 27, of HMP Erlestoke, Wilthshire.

Judge Nicholas Rowland said the prison service is battling inmates running ‘commercial businesses’.

Sentencing, he said: ‘These were well-organised conspiracies and associated money laundering offences to smuggle mobile phones and ancillary equipment as well as drugs, namely steroids, into Winchester prison.

‘The associated money laundering offences demonstrate the commercial nature of prison smuggling in this country because this was a commercial enterprise in the same way that street drug dealing is, and in prison the impact of prohibited items is multiplied exponentially.

‘The fallout inside is also multiplied exponentially, with the potential for fights and worse to occur when disputes arise over the contraband.

‘These were not cases of a wife or girlfriend smuggling the odd item for a husband or boyfriend in prison.’

There was also ‘pressure brought on relatives’ of those inside buying phone,’ he said.

He said: ‘The ramifications are widespread which is why these are serious offences.

‘However hard the prison works, inmates are running commercial businesses inside. That’s why the sentences have to reflect the problems that these offences cause.’

He added: ‘Something in the region of £47,000 was flowing about as a result of the activities of these defendants.’