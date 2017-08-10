Investigation launched after vandals break into car in Bishop’s Waltham

POLICE are calling on the public to aid them in their investigations after vandals smashed a window to break into a car.
The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Free Street, Bishop’s Waltham with a distinctive car seen near to the vehicle at the time.
A small silver Ford with a black stripe and possibly three men in the car was spotted. Two of the men were seen acting by the Ford in a suspicious manner.
If you have any information to help the police with their enquiries, call 101 and quote 44170305290.
