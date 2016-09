Police are appealing for information about a stolen piece of jewellery which they believe may be linked to Hampshire.

The chain and crucifix, which has the name “Janette” engraved on the reverse, was found by officers in Liverpool in March.

Hampshire Police posted the picture online, adding that it was believed the jewellery had been stolen and had links to Hampshire.

Picture Credit: Hampshire Police