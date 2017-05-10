Isle of Wight woman attacked with acid in Portugal

A HOLIDAY rep from the Isle of Wight is in hospital with extensive burns after acid was thrown on her.

Eleanor Chessell was working in Portugal at the four-star Alvor Baia Hotel when the incident happened on Saturday.

Hampshire police is supporting the 28-year-old’s family.

Ms Chessell was transferred from Portimao for specialist burns treatment in Lisbon, a Portimao hospital spokeswoman said.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: ‘We have offered assistance to a British woman who is being treated in hospital in Lisbon following an incident in Alvor, Portugal.

‘We are in contact with the hospital and Portuguese police.’