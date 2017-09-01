‘It could have killed us’: Taxi driver recalls horrifying moment thugs threw scooter at his car from bridge

A TAXI driver has spoken of the horrifying moment a child’s scooter smashed into his car’s windscreen while he was driving customers.

Trevor Gladwell was left in shock after the heavy toy was thrown from a bridge and cracked part of the front of his car.

Trevor Gladwell, the damage to his front windscreen and the child's scooter that hit it.

The 65-year-old was driving in Howe Road in Gosport in the early hours of yesterday morning with two customers when the incident happened.

He said: ‘I was driving along and suddenly we heard this loud bang.

‘The first thing we saw was when the scooter bounced off the window and smashed on to the road.

‘We were so lucky it didn’t hit the bonnet or it could have broken the glass completely. It could have killed us.

‘Another car could have been coming the other way and we could have hit it.

‘I was only going about 20 to 25mph as well so it’s lucky it wasn’t that fast.’

Trevor, from Fareham, said he saw ‘two young lads’ on top of the bridge and quickly stopped the car by the side of the road to check the damage.

The two customers managed to stop the two youngsters, but when Trevor called the police he said he was told to let them go because he could not prove they were involved.

He said: ‘It’s a joke. The police weren’t able to come out so there was nothing we could do.’

Trevor picked up the scooter and is waiting to hand it in to officers.

A taxi driver for the past five-and-a-half years, he said: ‘I heard the same thing happened a couple of weeks ago to another taxi driver.

‘It’s not safe to drive down there with that bridge. Someone could die if something’s not done.

‘It was just the power of the scooter. It could have done so much more damage, but fortunately we were all alright.’

Yesterday Trevor was unable to work while he waited for his taxi to be repaired.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it received a report just after 3.30am yesterday.

No injuries were reported.

Officers have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In October last year First Bus temporarily stopped services going down Howe Road after youngsters threw missiles at vehicles.

The company suspended services going down the road in August after repeated vandalism by children, leaving residents frustrated by the lack of public transport available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170336908.