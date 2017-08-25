‘It was carnage’: Dad tells of horror moment son, 6, was knocked down and dragged into busy road by mobility scooter

A DAD has spoken of the horrific moment a hit-and-run mobility scooter driver crashed into his six-year-old son and dragged him out on to a busy road.

Finley Kemp was walking home with his mother and three siblings when he was hit from behind and trapped under the vehicle.

It was carnage. My wife screamed at her to stop, she must have dragged Finley at least 10 metres down the pavement. Adam Kent

The boy from Gosport was left with cuts and bruises and is now afraid of stepping outside the house without his parents next to him.

Dad Adam, 35, was at work when the incident happened but said he received a ‘manic’ phone call from wife Esther who was looking after the children.

The incident happened as they were walking along Anns Hill Road, where the family live.

Adam said a mobility scooter, driven by a woman, came up behind them and swerved to avoid Esther and the two youngest children, but knocked over four-year-old Evie and collided with Finley.

Adam said: ‘It was carnage. My wife screamed at her to stop, she must have dragged Finley at least 10 metres down the pavement.

‘The scooter went out on to the road and Finley was still underneath it.

‘It’s a busy road and there are always a lot of cars going along it.

‘The woman finally managed to stop, she said it wasn’t her fault but then drove away without asking if he was okay.

‘Esther was in a right panic. Luckily a lovely couple came along to help and managed to calm her down.’

The family took Finley to a minor injuries unit, where he was treated for cuts and bruises to his hands and knees.

Since the collision, which happened on Monday afternoon, Adam said Finley had become worried about going outside and has refused to talk about what happened.

He said: ‘It was just lucky that Finley didn’t break any bones.

‘He told us he isn’t ready to walk to school when the holidays are over as well.

‘He doesn’t want to leave the house now unless he’s by my side.’

The incident comes four months after a retired couple were struck and injured while using a pedestrian crossing in Copnor.

Douglas Laver and his wife Hilary told The News at the time they felt there should be tighter restrictions on who should be able to use the vehicles.

And Adam agreed that although ‘90 per cent of users’ were safe, there were many who should be tested if they have previously had their car driving licence taken away.

He said: ‘I think that if the woman had just stopped and apologised, explained that it had been an accident, that would have been better.

‘But all she did was show no respect for anyone else.’

PC Paul Rogers, from Gosport police, appealed for the public’s help in finding the scooter driver.

He said: ‘We would like to speak to this woman as part of our investigation into the exact circumstances of this collision, so if this was you please get in touch.

‘She is described as being around 70-year-old, with brown, curly hair and she was wearing glasses, so if you think you know who she is, we would like to hear from you.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170323908.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.