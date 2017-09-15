Jail for ‘animal’ who bit police officer leaving her with horrific wound

A THUG who bit a police officer like a ‘wild animal’ in a ‘bloodthirsty’ attack has been jailed for more than two years.

Dramatic body-worn video footage played in court showed Brett Ferre lunging at two response cops who went to his aid in Portchester.

Despite being repeatedly warned to stay back Ferre, 35, sank his teeth into PC Danielle Ruzewicz’s left arm as she and a colleague restrained him.

Now dad-of-five Ferre, of Windmill Grove, has been jailed for two years and four months after admitting GBH.

PC Ruzewicz, who was left permanently scarred, has been commended by a judge at Portsmouth Crown court for acting in an ‘utterly professional’ way.

In a statement read to the court she said: ‘Regardless of how drunk you are it’s not an excuse for savage, bloodthirsty behaviour resulting in someone being permanently scarred.’

She added: ‘I was just saying “I’m fine” however I clearly wasn’t fine, I had just been bitten, I felt disgusting, and dirty, violated.’

The officer had to undergo months of tests after the bite, which measured 6cm by 3cm.

Ferre held his head in his hands as he the video was shown of the attack at the play park at Harbour View, Portchester.

Sentencing, judge Peter Ralls said: ‘She was trying to assist you in what was a careful, cautious and utterly professional way, trying to stop you from further injuring yourself or anyone who was present.

‘Whilst she was legitimately trying to some limited restraint you bit her arm in a way mimicking a wild animal.

‘The damage caused was very significant indeed.’

He added: ‘This was an attack against somebody providing a service to the public, indeed someone who was trying to help you specifically and you rewarded her in this way.’

Defending, James Caldwell said Ferre was remorseful and had a history of alcohol-related mental health problems.

In a statement issued after the hearing, response and patrol chief inspector Chris White said: ‘This was a serious assault on an officer who was responding to a call to help the man involved. We’d received a report about a man who was drunk becoming aggressive at the Harbour View play park in Portchester and whom had smashed a bottle over his own head.

‘Two officers attended and noted the man’s head injury and due to his volatile behaviour, decided to handcuff him while waiting for an ambulance and paramedics to treat him.

‘At this stage he bit one of the officer’s arms causing significant bleeding and an injury that required hospital treatment.

‘Every day that officers put on their uniforms, they recognise that there is an element of risk, but to be assaulted by someone you are trying to help is unexpected and shocking.

‘We will continue to work hard to ensure that we provide the best welfare and support to our highly-trained officers and staff, who often find themselves moving towards danger, not from it.

‘There is no justification for anyone to resort to violence against a police officer in the execution of their duty. This sentence underlines that this type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and I’d like to thank our colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service for their assistance in progressing this case. The Police Federation has also continued to work hard to bring incidents like this to the attention of the public to ensure that the good work and welfare of our officers is recognised in the communities we serve.’