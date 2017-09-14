Jail for drunk who assaulted worker at Queen Alexandra Hospital

Have your say

A MAN who assaulted a hospital worker has been jailed.

John Olivares, 67, of Norwich Road, Portsmouth, assaulted the woman on July 12.

He assaulted her at night while drunk at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham while on a suspended sentence.

Portsmouth magistrates activated his suspended sentence for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police officer on March 23 in Portsmouth.

His suspended terms for assault by beating and failing to comply with sex offenders’ notification requirements, also on March 23, were also activated.

Overall he was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison.