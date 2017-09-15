Jail for fraudster who used stolen bank card

A MAN has been jailed for 15 weeks.

Bradley Reade, 31, of Rogers Close, Gosport, admitted fraud by false representation by using a credit card to get £13.28, and theft of a wallet with the bank card.

He committed the offence between July 17 and 19 in Gosport.

Reade stole the card in Cheriton Road and committed the fraud in Privett Road.

City magistrates imposed 15 weeks with £91.28 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

He also admitted breaching a community order for harassment, given to him on April 24.