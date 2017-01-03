Jail for man caught with knife after court warning

A KNIFEMAN caught with a blade just two days after being in court has been jailed.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed Abdul-Hakim Hubahimfura, 22, for six months.

Hubahimfura, of Elphinstone Road, Southsea, admitted having a bladed article, a lock knife, in public, on December 1.

He had previously received a suspended term after admitting the same charge on November 29 for having a flick knife in Margate Road, Portsmouth. Magistrates jailed him for six months in total when he was caught again last month.