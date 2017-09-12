Jail for ‘nervous’ drug  dealer with £13,000 of cocaine and heroin

Have your say

A DRUG dealer was caught with £13,000 worth of cocaine and heroin after being stopped by police who smelled cannabis.

Ali Atuk, 24, was in Queen Street, Portsea, when two police officers stopped and searched him due to the ‘strong smell’.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Atuk, of Hawke Street, Portsea, was ‘immediately nervous’.

Officers found £80 in cash, £160 in a sock, cannabis and cocaine with a street value of £4,330, and heroin worth £8,940.

Prosecutor Rob Welling said a Nokia phone used as a ‘drug line’ was also found on December 2, 2016.

‘Plainly he was selling to street users,’ Mr Welling said.

The court heard while on bail Atuk was caught coming into the city on the M275 on August 3 this year.

Despite driving off Atuk was caught, with police finding £400 worth of crack cocaine, £20 worth of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.

‘The defendant claims he is a drug user and was servicing a debt as a result,’ Mr Welling said.

‘There’s a question mark over that, on August 3 he was seen by a nurse and denied being a drug user.’

But Atuk admitted two charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, having cannabis and possessing criminal property – the £240 – over the December incident.

He earlier admitted having cocaine and cannabis, class A and B drugs, and possessing with intent to supply the crack cocaine - all over search in August.

Atuk has two previous convictions for possession with intent to supply of cannabis, the court heard.

Jailing Atuk for a total of five years, Judge Stephen Climie said Atuk’s offences ‘quite clearly demonstrate’ his involvement in ‘illicit substances’.

But he added: ‘I accept that there must have been significant pressure brought to bear on you, as is common in the offences so far as these type of offences are concerned, by the virtue of debts as a result of your own drug addiction or abuse.’

Atuk received a three-and- a-half-year sentence for the offences on December 2, and an 18-month term for the second lot.

He will serve half before he can be released.

Matthew Jewell, defending, said Atuk had previously completed a court-ordered drug rehabilitation requirement, but was under ‘extreme pressure’ to sell drugs.