Have your say

BIKE thief Liam Elston has been jailed for 18 weeks after admitting stealing three bikes.

The 28-year-old, of Ashley Close, Havant, took a bike from Petersfield train station on June 2.

He stole another bike from Fareham train station on February 2, and one from Portchester station on January 25.

Magistrates jailed him for 18 weeks in total for the three thefts due to his previous record of offending.