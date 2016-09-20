Joyrider was drink-driving

A JOYRIDER who was caught drink-driving in a car he took has been banned from the roads for 20 months.

Billy Cooper, 21, of Totland Road, Gosport, was caught more than double the limit in Northern Road, Cosham, on August 12.

He was driving a Toyota Yaris. He admitted taking the vehicle without consent.

Cooper also admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance.

A test revealed he had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg limit.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. There was no separate penalty for the insurance.