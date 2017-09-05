Jurors hear 999 call in fake taxi kidnap trial: ‘he’s coming back’

JURORS have been played a 999 call from a woman allegedly who was sexually assaulted as she slept in a fake taxi.

Perry Abbey, 39, is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the woman, who prosecutors allege he picked up in his BMW from Guildhall Walk pretending to be a taxi driver.

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson today played the 999 call made by the woman, who was in court behind a screen. It happened after the woman got in what she thought was a taxi in Guildhall Walk after a night out in May last year.

The court heard yesterday that she had jumped from the moving car in terror, and had no idea where she was.

In the call the woman said she had been left in a ‘country lane’ and could see nothing.

The operator said: ‘Ok is there anything nearby, any houses, any property, any shops, anything?

The woman said: ‘Oh my god, I don’t know there’s nothing, I’m in a country lane.’

Operator: ‘Ok and you say where did he pick you up from?’

Woman: ‘I was in Portsmouth I was in Guildhall I’ve just jumped in a road now.’

O: ‘That’s fine so he’s picked you up from Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth?’

W: ‘Uh hu, uh hu. He told me he was a taxi driver he was going to take me...’

Jurors heard today, the second day of the trial, how the woman, who cannot be named, said she saw the car ‘coming back’.

At points in the 999 call she wept, with sounds of her running along the road.

‘I think he’s driving up and down,’ the woman said in the call.

‘I understand. Just try to keep yourself away,’ the call handler said.

W: ‘He’s coming back, he’s coming back I can hear him.’

O: ‘Yeah because you just keep out the way of him. Are you ok I’ll stay on the phone with you?’

O: ‘Ok. And can you see anything at all?’

W: ‘I can’t, no ... where I am. I knew he was driving for a while and I kept saying where are you going...’

O: ‘Ok just keep calm, just keep calm. We just need to get to you somewhere where we can find a house or anything like that.’

W: ‘I’m scared that my phone is going to go off.’

O: ‘Ok that’s why we need you to get you to any kind of house just so that we can find you. You are doing really well, well done.’

W: ‘... anything I’ve been walking and there’s nothing.’

O: ‘That’s ok, you’re doing really well you just have to keep going, I know it’s really hard. Has he come past again?’

W: ‘No.’

O: ‘Ok well done.’

W: ‘... I’m having to run.’

O: ‘Yeah, no I can hear that you are doing really well. How did you get out of the car earlier?’

W: ‘....’

O: ‘Well done.’

W: ‘... couldn’t stop, there was nowhere to stop. He told me he... there’s a house, there’s a house.’

O: ‘There’s a house, there’s a house well done you are doing really well. Brilliant.’

Shortly after this the phone battery cut out, ending the call, as the woman reached a house in Newlands Road, Purbrook, jurors heard.

Abbey, of Grove Road North, Southsea, denies the charges against him, claiming he agreed to give the woman a lift and the woman put her hand in his trousers.

(Proceeding)