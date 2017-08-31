Jurors told covert police operation caught men in £109,000 ‘major’ drug deal

FOUR men have gone on trial accused of conducting a ‘major’ drug deal after £109,000 in cash was found by police who intercepted them after the deal, a court heard.

Officers arrested three men from London and Patrick Tsang, of Hollam Road, Milton, but no drugs were ever found, jurors were told.

Still from a video shown to jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court of cash allegedly found in the back of Marcel Daci's Mercedes.

Prosecutor James Newton-Price said the drugs were delivered to Tsang’s home and tested with a Stanley knife on May 12, 2016, with traces of cocaine and heroin found on the blade.

Police covertly observing the address spotted a young man leaving the home carrying a bag but he ‘got away’, Mr Newton-Price said.

Marcel Daci, Shaukat Khan, and Alidon Sadikaj all travelled down separately to Portsmouth on the day, he said.

Daci drove his Mercedes via Slough, where he may have picked up the drugs, before arriving at Hollam Road later in the afternoon.

Still from a video shown to jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court of Marcel Daci, in the turquoise top, with Patrick Tsang, in the background, in Hollam Road, Milton, on May 12, 2016.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard thousands of pounds were seized by police who intercepted Daci and Sadikaj when they left ‘after the drugs had been delivered’. Tsang and Khan were arrested at the address an hour later.

Syringes, a legal high, steroids and glass jars with ‘cloudy sediment’, along with a Stanley knife, were found in the kitchen, the court heard.

Mr Newton-Price said: ‘Over £83,000 was found in a cardboard box in the back seat (of Daci’s car).

‘Another £9,000 was found stashed in a McDonald’s paper bag in a void behind rear seats. The rest of the cash was in the possession of Mr Sadikaj who had over £4,000 cash in his car, and Mr Khan, who had over £11,000 in a Debenhams red carrier bag.

Still from a video shown to jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court of Patrick Tsang in Hollam Road, Milton, on May 2016.

‘Those sums... may have represented their fees for facilitating a major drugs transaction.

‘The overall quantity of cash, we say, gives an indication of the quantity of class A drugs that would have been involved.

‘The sum of about £109,000 cash last year would have enabled a cash buyer to purchase about three kilos of cocaine or about four kilos of heroin, whatever your personal preference.’

In opening the prosecution case, he added: ‘On the 12th of May last year, 2016, we say they participated together in a major drugs transaction in which class A drugs were transported from the London area down to the Portsmouth area and in particular to a house at 45 Hollam Road in Portsmouth.’

The drugs would have been destined for the onward sale in the area, he said.

The defendants used ‘throw away’ Nokia dual-SIM mobile phones, communicating through a ‘middle man’ known as Eri, Mr Newton-Price said.

Video shown to the jury showed Daci, Sadikaj and Tsang outside the house.

The men are charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug on May 12 last year, and conspiring to transfer criminal property on the same day.

Marcel Daci, 38, of Newark Crescent, London; Shaukat Khan, 39, of Summerwood Road, Isleworth; Alidon Sadikaj, 35, of Cherry Blossom, Palmers Green, London, and Patrick Tsang, 44, of Hollam Road, Milton, deny the charges. The trial is due to last around three weeks.

