Jury considering its verdict in fatal crash

A JURY was this morning (Thursday, August 10) considering its verdict in the case of a refuse worker accused of causing a moped rider’s death.

Simon Boyd, 39, is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court following a fatal crash between his Colas Mitsubishi truck and 52-year-old Gary Martin’s Yamaha motor scooter.

Boyd, of Chaffinch Walk, Waterlooville, denies death by careless driving.

Jurors were earlier told the fatal crash happened when Boyd emerged out of Kirpal Road on to Eastern Road, where Mr Martin was travelling northbound.

Giving evidence, Boyd said: ‘I’m a sensible driver, I always check everything. If I can see lights coming I stop.’

Jurors were told a forensic investigation found Mr Martin had a light illuminated on his motor scooter that was legally compliant.

In an exchange while Boyd was shown a photograph of the junction marked with experts’ assessment of how far away Mr Martin may have been, prosecutor Charles Gabb asked: ‘As you know he had his side lights on, why did you not see him?’

Boyd replied: ‘I was checking everything which I can see.’ Mr Gabb asked: ‘Do you accept that Mr Martin had to have been there?’

Boyd replied: ‘I don’t know because I didn’t see him.’

Mr Gabb asked: ‘How could you have possibly have failed to have seen him if you looked?’

Boyd replied: ‘I was checking for everything, even lights changing, everything.’

The defendant told jurors he had worked at Colas for 20 years at the time of the crash, which happened on October 26 last year at around 6.20am.

Boyd said there was ‘a bang’ when he pulled out after first stopping.

