Knife-wielding man threatens staff in Portsmouth supermarket

A MAN wielding a knife threatened a shop worker in Portsmouth city centre.

Police are investigating the robbery attempt at the Tesco store on Crasswell Street, Landport.

Around 2.15pm yesterday a man entered the store and made threats to a member of staff while holding a knife, before demanding cash from the till.

The man then made an unsuccessful attempt to open the till himself before leaving the shop empty handed.

He was white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of an average build and wearing pale tights over his head and face. He had a dark coloured jacket and trousers on as well as gloves.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to in connection with this incident.

Detective Constable Carla-Marie Moore said: 'This happened on a busy Saturday afternoon at a popular supermarket, so there may have been people who saw what happened.

'Did you see this man in the store, or do you know who he is?

'If you think you know this man, then please contact police.

'In addition, anyone who thinks they may be able to assist us with our enquiries should contact police immediately.'

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Moore on 101, quoting 44170321209