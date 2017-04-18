Knifeman jailed after failing to clean up drug habit

A MAN who was spared prison for having a knife has been jailed.

Lewis Healy, 28, of Hunter Road, Southsea, admitted possession of a bladed article on June 13 last year.

On February 3 a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court handed him a six-month suspended sentence.

But he did not comply with a drug rehabilitation requirement within five days and later admitted failing to keep in touch with probation and then failing to surrender to court.

Judge Sarah Munro QC jailed him for six months plus 14 days for failing to turn up to court.