Legal action halted as Portchester travellers move on

A court date has been scrapped after a group of illegally-parked travellers have moved on.

Fareham Borough Council will no longer seek legal intervention against a group of travellers who last week settled at Dore Avenue, Portchester, following the group’s departure yesterday.

The travellers – who comprised of 22 adults, six children, 14 vehicles and 12 caravans – were asked by council officers to leave an open space at High View within five minutes of their arrival, one week ago.

After the group failed to move on, officers then placed written notes on the windscreen of each vehicle present, saying legal action would be taken should they refuse to leave.

In a statement issued after the travellers arrived, Fareham Borough Council said: ‘The law states that we cannot remove travellers from our land immediately but must follow a set procedure to obtain the necessary authority from the courts to order them to leave the site.’

Police also began monitoring the situation when the travellers arrived.

Fareham Borough Council has said it will assess the site and any clear-up work needed will start immediately – with the aim of being completed this week.