Lesbian women attacked by gang of 15 men in brutal homophobic attack in Portsmouth

FIVE lesbians were brutally attacked by more than 15 men in a homophobic attack.

Thugs punched one woman so hard she lost seven front teeth in a single blow, another was left bleeding and fitting and a third feared she would be killed in the onslaught.

A 23-year-old woman had seven teeth knocked out when she was attacked outside the Blue Anchor pub in Portsmouth on April 16 when a group of around 15 men attacked five women

The terrified friends now fear going out but have spoken to The News in a bid to bring their attackers to justice.

Eight women had left the Blue Anchor pub, in Kingston Road, last Sunday night and singing I’m in the Mood for Dancing when men standing outside a nearby club attacked shouting homophobic abuse.

The victims, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 32, agreed for photos of their injuries to be published but do not wish to be named.

Chaotic scenes unfolded as the women rushed to help their friends knocked to the ground – only to be attacked by more and more men.

In the first punch all seven top teeth are out, and my jaw has been fractured One victim

One of the victim’s sisters, 27, who witnessed the attack, said: ‘The men had got off the girls but they were still hitting the older woman, I’d say at least 20 or 30 times.

‘I was begging them to stop. It wasn’t until they heard the sirens that they threw her and ran off.

‘They dropped her like she was nothing and ran back into the club.’

One of the victims, 23, added: ‘In the first punch all seven top teeth were out, and my jaw was fractured.

‘It seemed like forever but the police are telling us it was only 10 minutes.’

The sister added: ‘I turned around and one was stamping on a woman’s head.

‘I had to beg for them to stop. Another girl was fitting on the floor.

‘It was horrendous, I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve had nightmares.’

One woman was pummelled in the chest, leaving bruises.

A 25-year-old victim added: ‘There was at least seven men on her, they would not stop hitting her.

‘There was children there and the women were begging them to stop. It was like a riot from their side.’

The oldest victim, 32, was pushed against shutters of a shop at the start of the attack.

‘There was just a massive group, at last seven, they were just punching me,’ she said.

‘I just remember trying to protect myself.

‘They were trying to get me on the floor.’

When the men threw her away she saw a friend ‘fitting’.

‘There was blood everywhere,’ she said.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We are investigating an altercation between two groups at about 11.25pm on April 16.’

Three men, 25, 26 and 27, from London, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another man, 27, of Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All were released but remain under investigation.