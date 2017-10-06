Lifetime burglar known as ‘The Creeper’ raids homes hours after being fit with GPS tag

CREEPER burglar Stuart Campbell was caught out because of the GPS of the tag he was wearing.

He had been released from prison just days before going on to raid five homes in Clanfield and Waterlooville.

But was caught when police grew suspicious and checked the GPS for his movements.

Now the 42-year-old who was already serving jail time, has been sentenced to an extra eight years behind bars at Portsmouth Crown Court after admitting the raids.

His victims have spoken of their shock.

Paul De Reding, whose home in Crystal Way, Waterlooville, was raided by Campbell, has spoken out.

Mr De Reding said: ‘He came out of jail in May having already doing a few years stint for burglary.

‘Of course, as soon as he’s out he was back to his ways and on the Friday at half two in the morning he’s robbing us and with his tag on – that’s how the police managed to track and trace him.

‘He missed his parole meeting and police were naturally alerted, they went down and there he was at 2.30am in our lounge.

‘All he does is he just creates havoc.

‘He goes back to prison, he’s got a roof over his head and he’s got warmth, I don’t think he gives a spit.’

Campbell targeted the home on June 24, having already burgled four other homes on June 23 and 24.

He took Mr De Reding’s wife Janice’s irreplaceable engagement ring, among other items.

‘It’s completely bespoke, it’s a one-off,’ Mr De Reding said.

‘It’s nothing you’ll find on the high street.

‘We’ve done all the jewellers in Portsmouth, Chichester and Brighton, but to no avail.

‘He also nicked her sunglasses and mine – and hers are prescription.’

It was revealed to the court that during his burglary of a house in Green Lane, Clanfield on June 23, he got into the home through a kitchen window while a bible study group was taking place.

He was later spotted walking out the front door by an eight-year-old boy. During the sentencing, he asked for a further 12 burglaries to be taken into consideration.

As reported, Campbell has more than 200 previous burglaries and is known as The Creeper due to his method of getting into homes through open windows.

His last conviction was in 2014 for three offences of burglary, for which he was imprisoned for six years.

He was released from HMP Winchester on June 21 and at the time voluntarily agreed to have a GPS tracker fitted.

The case is thought to be a UK first for a burglar caught raiding homes with a prison-fitted GPS tag.