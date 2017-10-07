Lifetime burglar warned by judge - ‘Only you can change your life’

A JUDGE has warned the lifetime burglar known as ‘The Creeper’ that if he continues to offend then he will face longer sentences in the future.

Stuart Campbell has carried out more than 200 burglaries across his lifetime.

His offending cycle over the last 15 years has seen him constantly moving from being in custody to being on licence.

During his most recent sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday, Judge Stephen Climie told the burglar: ‘You have spent an entire lifetime breaking into people’s properties and stealing their possessions.

‘The only way your life will change is if you choose to change it.

‘Had you not pleaded guilty and this had been a trial, you could have been looking at a sentence of 12 years for this.’

James Kellam, crown advocate for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said following the sentencing: ‘Stuart Campbell is a prolific burglar with an appalling criminal history, having been before the courts 31 times for a total of 179 offences between 1987 and 2014.

‘The night after the tracker was fitted, Mr Campbell committed five burglaries in a residential area stealing mainly contents of handbags, keys, credit cards and cash. He then got rid of the tracker by cutting it off.

‘When analysing the data from the tracker, the integrated offender management unit was able to trace his every movement before he discarded it. The data placed him at the scene of every burglary.’