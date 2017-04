POLICE have launched a manhunt after a sports car was stolen.

The silver BMW was snatched from a driveway in Redhill Road, Rowlands Castle on April 5.

Officers say the car was locked and secure before it was stolen, overnight.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or those with information about the crime, to come forward.

Those who can help are urged to call police on 101, quoting reference 44170127735.