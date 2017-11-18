London drug dealer spared jail after addict ‘cuckooed’ in Portsmouth home

Have your say

A TEENAGER caught dealing heroin and crack cocaine been spared jail.

Izak Bennett-Anderson, 19, was found at a home in Victoria Road North, Portsmouth, on December 13 last year.

In a method known as ‘cuckooing’, a drug dealer bases himself in the home of an addict. Mattthew Lawson, prosecuting, said it was a ‘classic cuckooing case.’ He said: ‘The property belongs to a local person known to be a class A user.’

Drugs worth £690 on the street were found in £10 deals.

At Portsmouth Crown Court Mr Lawson said: ‘The defendant is a runner acting under instructionfor a financial reward.’

The defendant, of Rosenthal Road, Lewisham, has no previous convictions. He is studying at university.

He admitted two charges of possessing class A with intent to supply and having criminal property – £530 found on him.

Recorder Rufus Taylor imposed a two-year sentence for the drugs and six months concurrent for the cash. All were suspended for two years.

He must pay £400 costs, do 35 rehabilitation days and 200 hours unpaid work.