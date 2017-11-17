Lorry driver caught smuggling two women into Portsmouth port

A LORRY driver caught smuggling two women into the country in his cab claims he was helping them.

Tadeus Skliaustis, 46, arrived into Portsmouth on a Brittany Ferries sailing from Caen on October 11.

When told to park up for checks, he held up three fingers to say there were two others in the vehicle.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard a bunk area behind the seats had been emptied so the two women could hide inside.

One of the women said £10-12,000 would be paid to the person arranging her passage to the UK, the court heard.

Skliaustis, of no fixed address, claims a man approached him in France and asked him to take them as they had family in the UK and had passports but no visas.

He admitted assisting unlawful immigration and a judge will hear evidence to decide on December 15 if he acted for humanitarian reasons or financial gain.

His motivation will affect the length of sentence.

Earlier in the hearing, when asked to enter a plea via an interpreter he said: ‘I let them into the cab myself.’