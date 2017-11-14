Louts break into building yard and leave it in a mess

WITNESSES are being sought after an incident at a building site.

Louts broke into the construction site, in Redhill Road, Rowlands Castle. Police said they entered outbuildings and conducted an ‘untidy search’ before dumping items all around the area.

The incident happened between Sunday evening and Monday. Those with information should call police on 101.

If you have any information relating to this incident please dial 101 and quote reference 44170441360.

If you wish to report any suspicious activity, have any information about this incident or wish to speak to an officer regarding this incident please call 101 or if it is an emergency please call 999