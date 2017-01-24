M27 driver caught on his phone checking if previous fine was paid

A DRIVER was caught on the M27 using his phone to check if a previous fine for using his phone at the wheel had been paid.

Hampshire’s Roads Policing Unit posted on Twitter to say the man was caught in lane one this morning.

The police said: ‘Driver lane 1 M27 this morning, using phone to check his final payment from a court fine for using a mobile had gone through!!!’

It comes just a week after police warned hundreds of people had been caught driving distracted - including a driver eating cereal on the M27 at Fareham.