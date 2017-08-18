M3 driver caught 79 times over drug-drive limit after crashing into Jaguar

A driver who was found 79 times over the drug-drive limit after a collision on the M3 has been banned from driving for three years.

Lee Ainsworth, 34, from Alton, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit to drive through drugs at Basingstoke Magistrates Court yesterday.

We were truly shocked when we received the test results. Christopher Pike, from the roads policing unit

The court heard Ainsworth was driving a Ford Focus when it crashed into the back of a Jaguar on the M3, near junction six, shortly before 3.45pm on April 28.

The passenger of the Focus was taken to hospital with a facial injury, while the male driver of the Jaguar and female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The hearing heard toxicology tests revealed the amount of Benzoylecgonine, a product of cocaine, in Ainsworth’s system was 79 times over the specified concentration allowed in law for that substance.

Ainsworth was sentenced to a 12 month community order, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He will also have to pay £85 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Christopher Pike, from the roads policing unit, said: ‘We were truly shocked when we received the test results.

‘By getting behind the wheel that day, knowing how much he had taken, he showed total disregard for the lives of others and it is sheer luck that no one was seriously hurt or killed.

‘No level of drink or drug driving is acceptable but this was on another scale to anything I have come across before and is one of the highest readings the force has seen.

‘We hope this case sends a strong message that we will continue target those who keep on ignoring these laws.

‘The laws are there to protect people’s lives and drink or drug driving is not worth the risk. The consequences can be fatal.’