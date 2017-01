A DRINK-DRIVER has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Emil Busca, 23, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance.

He was in a Jaguar on November 29 when he was caught.

Busca admitted failing to surrender to custody while on bail on December 20.

Portsmouth magistrates banned him for a year but imposed no other punishment. A test showed he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg limit.