Magistrates ban drink-driver who assaulted two officers

A DRINK-DRIVER who assaulted two police officers has been told to pay £435.

Matthew Choate, 39, of Spur Road, Cosham, admitted two counts of assaulting a PC and drink-driving.

Portsmouth magistrates heard he was caught in Havant Road, Portsmouth, on November 29.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates fined him £120 for drink-driving with a 17-month ban.

He must pay £100 compensation to each of the two officers he assaulted and a £30 victim surcharge.

Choate must pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.