DRINK-DRIVER Allison Roden has been banned.

The 48-year-old of Dunn Close, Southsea, admitted drink-driving on August 8 in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth.

A test revealed she had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg limit.

She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs, along with a £102 fine.

Roden admitted driving without a licence after failing to renew it after three years which she was required to do so due to a medical condition.