MAGISTRATES have banned a drink-driver from the roads.

Christopher Gage, 47, of Bath Lane, Fareham, was caught driving in Civic Way.

When he was tested on December 22 last year it was revealed he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mg.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.