Magistrates ban driver

A DRINK-DRIVER has been fined £750.

Jason Marsh, 45, of Palk Road, Havant, was found guilty of drink-driving in his road on December 31 last year.

A test found he had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit.

Marsh must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for three years by city magistrates. Marsh was not offered a rehabilitation course.