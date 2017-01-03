Magistrates ban driver nearly triple limit

A DRINK-DRIVER has been banned from the roads for 42 months.

Craig Pugh, 29, of Magdala Road, Cosham, admitted being nearly three times the limit while driving a BMW in Aysgarth Road, Waterlooville, on November 29.

A test revealed he had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Pugh must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He pleaded guilty to drink-driving.