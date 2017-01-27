Magistrates fine man £50 for assault on woman

A MAN has admitted assaulting a woman.

Craig Pugh pleaded guilty to assault by beating against the victim on January 2 in Cosham.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order.

He must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirements. Magistrates also fined the 29-year-old, of Magdala Road, Cosham. He must pay £50 but was detained in court instead.

He admitted breaching a community order for drink-driving.

Pugh also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to provoke fear of violence on January 6.