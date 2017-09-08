Magistrates hand out ban to driver

Have your say

A DRINK-DRIVER has been banned from the roads for 23 months.

Kelly Payne, 36, of Dover Road, Baffins, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Tangiers Road, Portsmouth, on June 24.

She was caught with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35 limit.

Magistrates fined her £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay. If she completes a driving course, the ban will be reduced.