Major manhunt for attacker ’targeting lone women’ in Portsmouth

WOMEN have been warned to be vigilant after a man attacked three lone women in the street.

The attacker targeted a 79-year-old on January 10, a 39-year-old woman two days before and a 63-year-old woman last night.

The latest attack saw the 63-year-old woman grabbed in a robbery in Boulton Road, Southsea, at around 5pm.

She was grabbed from behind and ended up on the ground.

As reported, a 79-year-old woman was approached outside a flat on Victoria Road North, Southsea, at 3.45pm on January 10.

The man then grabbed the woman’s handbag, which contained bank cards, cash, and a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone - and assaulted her, before leaving the scene on foot. She suffered minor injuries.

In the earliest incident reported to police on January 8, a 39-year-old woman was grabbed from behind at around 2.30pm.

Police have linked all the incidents as they flood the area with police today.

Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘We are taking these recent incidents extremely seriously.

‘Our concern is that an individual is intent on targeting lone women.

‘We do have a strategy in place to identify the suspect/

‘We’re carrying out house to house and CCTV inquiries and have put extra police patrols in place.

‘Our advice to women is to remain vigilant, be alert, not alarmed and call police with any help.’

The men were variously described as:

January 8 suspect: Mediterranean looking and 5ft 7in tall, aged between 20 and 40.

January 10 suspect: Asian, aged between 18 and 20 years, around 5ft 5in tall, skinny, with a black goatee style beard.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.