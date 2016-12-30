Major new police hub in Portsmouth ‘not a station’

A PLANNING application is set to be submitted for the new police hub in Portsmouth.

The £18m Eastern Police Investigation Centre is due to be built at Merlin Park, Airport Service Road, Copnor.

It comes after months of delays in finding a site for the building, which matches its counterparts in Southampton and Basingstoke.

Further details of the plans have been published by the office of the Hampshire police and crime commissioner, Michael Lane.

The building will house 350 investigators, staff and other teams. It is also due to have 36 custody cells. Fratton and Portsmouth Central stations will shut when it is finished.

The PCC’s website says the building ‘is not a police station’ but will have a reception for any enquiries from members of the public.

Mr Lane said: ‘After several years searching in the local area we believe that a vacant brownfield site on Airport Service Road, with excellent public transport links, provides the best location to support operational policing in the east of Hampshire.’