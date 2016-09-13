Major review launched of sentences for death by dangerous driving

SENTENCES for death by dangerous driving offences are set to be reviewed, the government has announced.

It comes after The News campaigned for tougher sentences in the wake of the deaths of Jasmine Allsop, 14, and Olivia Lewry, 16, in Gosport in 2013.

Flowers left in Ann's Hill Road, Gosport.

Sam Etherington, from Stoners Close, Gosport, was jailed for nine years after a court heard he was driving his Honda Civic at 65mph on the 30mph limit Ann’s Hill Road.

He admitted two counts of death by dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court.

Speaking at a debate in Westminster Hall today, justice minister Sam Gyimah said: ‘Driving offences can have devastating and heart-breaking consequences for victims and their families.

This government is determined to make sure sentencing fits the crime for those who kill or serious injure on our roads.

‘We will launch a consultation on dangerous driving offences and penalties by the end of the year.'