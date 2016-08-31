Make sure you have your say on the future of Hampshire’s police force

YOUNG people are being urged to have their say on the future of Hampshire police.

The survey is being conducted by Michael Lane, the county’s police and crime commissioner.

So far, around 2,000 people have already aired their views. But very few people aged between 18 and 34 in Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport have responded.

Mr Lane said: ‘Your views are important to me, and this is your opportunity to help shape the Police and Crime Plan for the next five years.

‘My objective is to keep you, your family and your community safer. This plan will empower your priorities and the most effective operational policing to meet them that can be delivered with the budget and resources available.’

The survey is available to sign at www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/survey until the deadline of September 14.