Man, 23, left in life-threatening condition after being punched outside Havant pub

A MAN has been left with a life-threatening head injury after being punched outside a pub.

A 23-year-old man was assaulted as he was walking away from the Parchment Makers pub in West Street, Havant, at 11.45pm last night.

He was knocked unconscious after being assaulted by another man.

Police – who were alerted after ambulance staff attended the incident, near the Chilli and Lime restaurant – believe his attacker left the scene shortly after the assault, with another man and a woman.

The victim is currently being treated for a life-threatening head injury at Southampton General Hospital.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who saw the incident.

The attacker is described as a 6ft2in white man of a slim to medium build, with dark hair with a receding hairline, wearing a grey suit jacket, a light blue or white shirt and brown shoes.

Anyone with information should call the eastern investigation team on 101 quoting 44170430550, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.