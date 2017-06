Police have arrested a 60-year-old man after reports of a flasher near a playground in Paulsgrove.

The incident happened about 3pm yesterday where a man is alleged to have indecently exposed himself by the adventure playground on Marsden Road, near to the Paulsgrove community centre.

This morning a Hampshire Police spokesperson confirmed the man, from Gosport, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody.