A 63-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with assault after an incident on a Portsmouth bus.

Police investigating the crime, which happened on April 27, have charged Neil Stevens, of Waverley Road, Southsea, with assault.

Officers were called to Lake Road around 10am after reports of an attack on the number 23 Stagecoach bus, travelling between Havant and Portsmouth.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170156500.