Man and teen robbed at knifepoint in Landport

A TEENAGER and man were robbed at knifepoint in Landport on Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were robbed by a small group of people while walking in King Albert Street between 7.40pm and 8pm.

A man approached the latter, threatening him with a knife before stealing cash.

The 16-year-old boy was held by other members of the group and stole his phone after it fell to the floor.

Neither victim was injured in the incident.

Police have described one of the offenders as a white male in his late 20s with dark-brown hair worn in a ponytail, wearing dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms, jacket and trainers.

Another offender is described as a white female, around 5ft 5ins tall, in her 30s, wearing a green and black tracksuit.

Detective Constable Samuel Jones said: 'This took place in a busy residential area and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any information that will help our investigation.'

If you have any info, please call 101 quoting 44170418796.