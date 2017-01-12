Man appears in court charged with assault and having a weapon at shops in Portsmouth area

A MAN appeared in court this morning charged with assault and having an offensive weapon at shops in Portsmouth and Havant.

Michael John Brain, from Waterlooville, was charged with 14 offences by Hampshire police and was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court next month following a hearing at South East Hants Magistrates Court.

The 36-year-old, of Thrush Walk, was charged with:

* Robbery, three counts of assault by beating and three counts of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place following an incident at Sainsbury’s in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, at about 6pm on Tuesday.

* Assault by beating and three counts of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place following an incident in Osborn Square, Fareham, on January 4.

* Robbery and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place following an incident at B&Q, in Purbrook Way, Havant, on January 9.

* Theft from a Co-op in Milton Road, Cowplain, on December 26.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 13.