Man arrested after cars damaged in late-night collision

MORE than a dozen parked cars were damaged after a BMW crashed into them early in the morning.

Residents of Tudor Crescent in Cosham reported hearing a crash just before 5am this morning.

Damage to cars in Tudor Crescent, Cosham

Police said that a BMW X5 was involved and that about 13 vehicles were reported damaged.

A spokesman said: ‘Damage was also reported to a building and a lamp post.’

Some of the vehicles hit included a Jaguar, Vauxhall Corsa and a Volkswagen.

Rian Qureshi, 28, of Tudor Crescent, said: ‘I was woken up by a loud bang.

‘I looked out of the window and a BMW was on the pavement and into a lamppost.

‘It was crashed next to Highbury College and looked like a complete write-off – the bonnet was smashed in.

‘There was also oil all over the floor.’

The owner of three of the cars, said: ‘I heard a crash late last night but I didn’t think to come outside, thank god I didn’t really.

‘My Corsa has to be scrapped, as it’s not worth repairing.

‘My daughter’s boyfriend’s car was trashed too, it looked like someone had backed into it several times, I think they were attempting to park.’

Chunks of residents’ cars were scattered across the pavements and roads with some wreckage under a bent lamppost.

Courtney Vychodic said: ‘I didn’t hear anything but this morning when I came out to put a few things in my car that’s when I noticed the damage and was told by a neighbour what happened.

‘Fortunately my car got away with only a few scrapes.’

Lewis O’Connor’s Vauxhall was damaged and he said: ‘There were a lot of police cars here last night.

‘There’s £2,500 worth of damage to my car.’

n A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and was today in police custody.