Man arrested after garage raid in Fareham

A MAN has been arrested after a gang of thieves raided a garage.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Southampton in connection with an incident on Monday.

Three offenders are alleged to have broken into the Shell Garage in Stubbington Lane, Fareham at about 4.40am.

The thieves are said to have fled after police officers arrived.

They were seen running towards Fay Close and Eric Road, jumping over fences to escape.

Police believe the thieves dumped their haul of stolen goods in gardens as they fled.

The man has now been bailed until February 10.

Police are still appealing for more information into the incident.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to anyone who many have found some of the stolen items in the garden.

Those with any information on the items, or might have heard or saw anything at the time or asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44170009394.